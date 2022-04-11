3.1%, the candidate leaves the presidential election

Desire. Jean LaSalle has not come away with more than 5% of the vote in the first round of voting for the 2022 presidential election. For his second participation, the Bern elected official is doing much better than in 2017.
23:41 – Latest results of the first round of the presidential election
End of Live. Here are the latest Elabay projections for BFMTV, L’Express, with SFR for the first round of the presidential election at 11:30 pm:
- Emmanuel Macron: 28,2%
- Marine Le Pen: 22.9%
- Jean-Luc Melenchon: 21.7%
- Eric Zemor: 7.3%
- Valerie Pecrese: 4.9%
- Yanik Jadot: 4.5%
- John LaSalle: 2.8%
- Fabian Roussel: 2.5%
- Nicolas DuPont-Aignan: 2.1%
- Anne Hidalgo: 1.8%
- Philippe Poutou: 0.7%
- Nathalie Arthoud: 0.6%
