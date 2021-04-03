3 April 2021 Udayania Today’s written episode update: Jasmine to get married? – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In the latest episode of Udhiyan, you will see Tejo asking Fateh to leave the place, he asks what he thinks about himself, meanwhile he gets angry and hits Scooty. Tejo reveals that someone is sending a gift to Jasmine, and reveals that he is a disposition, which he says is fine and he holds her hand, she starts to think that she doesn’t know anything. What is going to happen to him? . There Simran tells Fateh that she should go to Jasmine and after Fateh’s reply she proposes to impress Tejo, Mahi says that if you don’t go and propose her then Jasmine will marry someone else. So what will you do
In the second scene, you will see that Tejo is trying to get all the gifts from Jasmine, but she leaves later, Tejo tries to find out who is behind it who is sending him the gift. Tejo yells at the guards to help all the cheap boys who are gifting the girls. There Harman goes to his wife and surprises her by saying that eventually, he brings a truck but is surprised when he learns about Tejo’s marriage.
Jasmine receives Fateh’s invitation and she reads and learns that he has to meet them at 09:00 the next morning. Jasmine decides to meet him because she wants to know about the person who is sending him all the gifts after he finds out that the sender is all the way from Canada. Tejo also reads the letter, both Fateh and Jasmine are happy thinking that they will finally meet. Well, there are a few other things to watch on TV, so don’t forget to watch them. Till then stay tuned to get all the latest updates of the show.