3 Cr Vaishnav Tej on Nag? – TheMiracleTech

With the success of Uppena, Panj Vaishnav is teeming with the offerings of Tej. While Vaishnav’s next film is directed by Krrish Jagarlamudi with Rakul Preet as the female head, Vaishnav has signed two other films – Annapurna Studios under Nagarjuna Akkineni and with BVS Prasad under SVCC .

It is now learned that Nagarjuna has given a fancy remuneration to the Vaishnavas. There is a buzz that Uppena Star will be offered Rs 3 crore as his remuneration for the film. The yet-to-be titled film is set to be a youth romance and is to be directed by a newcomer, an alumnus of the Annapurna TMT Institute.

The film is currently under pre-production stage. Nag is looking forward to this film and the pre-production work is going on at a fast pace. This is definitely a fancy pay offer for Vaishnavas.

On the other hand, Uppena heroine Kriti Shetty is also happening. He has been offered around 1 crore rupees. She is in talks with some other films. Uppena seems to have changed the fortunes of newcomers Vaishnav, Kriti Shetty and director Buchi Babu.

