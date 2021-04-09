3 delicious bread recipes that you can easily make at home, know – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Bread is something that people eat whenever they want. If you are in a hurry, you can make it easily and eat in less time. We like bread when we are in a hurry or do not want to cook. We like to eat bread with peanut butter or bread with jam. In a way you can say that bread is always our food. However, many people also like to eat it with tea. Very few people know that we can make many dishes from bread which are very attractive to look at and very tasty to eat. The good thing is that you can prepare them immediately and serve them for breakfast or in front of your guests.

Bread is a versatile food that can be cooked in many ways, even if it is in a very sweet dish. We have some great super quick and super delicious bread recipes for you that you will love. Heat a little oil in a pan and add 1 cup of finely chopped onion, 2 finely chopped green chilies, half a teaspoon of grated ginger, half a cup of grated cabbage, half a cup of ground carrots and 2 cups of boiled peas. .

You fry them for 3-4 minutes. Dip 2-3 slices of bread in water and drain it to soften the bread. Crumble the slices and mix with the prepared veggie mixture. Add 1 cup boiled potatoes, salt, red chili powder and a little lemon juice. Mix them all well and make small dough from the mixture. Now fry them in oil for a few minutes and serve hot. Take a loaf and cut it into chunks. Add a little olive oil, salt, pepper powder, 1-2 minced cloves, parsley and paprika.

Mix them well. Place the baking chunks on a baking tray and bake for 15-20 minutes for 15-20 minutes. Once done, let it cool down and serve again. In a bowl, mix 3 eggs, 2 cups milk, 1 tsp cinnamon powder, a quarter cup of sugar and 1.5 tsp vanilla extract. Take 5-6 slices of bread and cut it into small cubes. Place the cubes on a baking tray and pour the mixture over it until the cubes are completely absorbed. Now bake them at 200 ls C for 20-25 minutes and then serve.