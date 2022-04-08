3 highlights of the Oilers’ 3-2 win over the Kings

The Edmonton Oilers took a major step forward to regain their postseason status with a 3-2 win over hosts Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (April 7).

After completing the sweep of his three-game California road trip, which included a win Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (April 3) And this San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (April 5), the Oilers move three points ahead of the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division standings. Edmonton is now seven points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, who have the most points among teams outside a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

In the City of the Stars, Evan Bouchard stole the show on Thursday. The 22-year-old Oilers Blueliners had the best game of his youth NHL career, scoring the game-winning goal…