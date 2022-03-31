3% hike in Dearness Allowance for central govt employees, Dearness Relief hike for Pensioners

The union Cabinet on Wednesday approved release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance to central government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners, representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 31% of the Basic Pay, to compensate for price rise.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission and the additional instalment will be effective from January 1 this year.

“The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.9,544.50 crore per annum. This will benefit about 47.68 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners,” the Cabinet said in a statement.

