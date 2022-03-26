3 keys to beating North Carolina Tar heels in Sweet 16

UCLA Basketball is one game away from a chance to play for the last four place. Here’s the key to beating North Carolina for the Bruins at Sweet 16.

For the second consecutive season, Mick Cronin’s Bruins are playing in the second week of the tournament. After figuring things out against the Akron Zips, UCLA basketball played its patented brand of suffocation protection to beat a hot St. Mary’s team on Saturday. Cronin’s isolation-heavy offense was capable of quality looks against a Gayle team that was raved about by his on-ball defense and poor shot-taking.

Giles’ defense, which was ranked ninth in the nation going into the game, had no answer for the long shooters of Jules Bernard, Johnny Xuzang and Kay Bruins. Jaime Jakezi, All three had a lot in common…