3 players who can win La Liga Player of the Year for 2021-22

The Spanish La Liga has been incredibly exciting this year. Fights take place across the board, for top four and Champions League football, and for other European football spots. An exciting season is accompanied by incredible feats by players, and the season has never lacked them. All the top teams have at least one contender for the coveted La Liga Player of the Year award. Now that Lionel Messi is no longer here, it looks like there is a huge fight for that prize. Without further ado, we present you our picks for three players who could win La Liga Player of the Year for 2021-22.

La Liga potty contenders for the 2021-22 season

Sergio Busquets

While he is a long shot at winning it, due to a number of factors, Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets should be in…