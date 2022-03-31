3 Raptors who have improved the most in the 2021-22 season

The Toronto Raptors had their worst season in a decade last year, as a combination of unusual injury luck and their homecourt position made it difficult to maintain any positive momentum. This year, Toronto has seen a better return on its investment.

The Raptors are potentially in a position to avoid the play-in tournament and earn the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have made sterling efforts this year, but Toronto won’t be in a position when some of their leading roles move on.

As the season progresses, younger players are getting better, role players are moving into higher roles due to injuries, and…