3 Raptors who have improved the most in the 2021-22 season

The Toronto Raptors had their worst season in a decade last year, as a combination of unusual injury luck and their homecourt position made it difficult to maintain any positive momentum. This year, Toronto has seen a better return on its investment.
The Raptors are potentially in a position to avoid the play-in tournament and earn the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have made sterling efforts this year, but Toronto won’t be in a position when some of their leading roles move on.
As the season progresses, younger players are getting better, role players are moving into higher roles due to injuries, and…
Read Full News