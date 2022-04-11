3 search trends to know

Are your Mother’s Day paid search campaigns ready? If not, now is the time. Microsoft Advertising today released new data and tips that provide some useful consumer search insights.

Although search queries typically peak the week before Mother’s Day, searches start picking up five weeks before the holiday. That would mean queries already started increasing on April 3. If my math is correct, that was a week ago. So if your campaigns haven’t started yet, you’re already a week behind consumers, according to Microsoft.

Hare three trends from last year that search marketers need to know in 2022.

Trend 1: Most popular queries. For the past three years, these have been among the top “Mother’s Day” queries: