3-Star DB, Son of NFL Veteran, Taking Talents to Dad’s Old Conference

Cornerback Dyson McCutcheon is a three-star prospect, and he has plenty of great resources to turn to if he wants to get even better.

His father, Daylon McCutcheon, played for the USC Trojans and spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. His grandfather, Lawrence McCutcheon, reached five Pro Bowls with the Los Angeles Rams.

As for Dyson, he played a prominent role at Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, California. And after careful consideration, he decided to play college football for the Washington Huskies.

Dyson McCutcheon Commits to Washington

Dreams to Reality, I am Committed pic.twitter.com/VetmCGyZXR — NINE (@DysonMccutcheon) June 13, 2020

Dyson McCutcheon had suitors all across the country.

Arizona, Boise State, BYU, California, Colorado State, Duke, Fresno State, Michigan, NC State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Southern Miss, UNLV, USC, Vanderbilt, Washington State, and Wisconsin all reached out and offered the defensive back a scholarship.

The Huskies are just a few years removed from a College Football Playoff appearance, so they are always on the lookout for the next top prospects. The 2021 recruiting class is considered the sixth-best in the Pac-12.

McCutcheon inked with UW on National Signing Day, and he will be joining Zakhari Spears in the class. The relationships the star cornerbacks have with coaches Jimmy Lake and Will Harris were enough to bring them to Seattle.

Dyson McCutcheon Highlights

McCutcheon is a three-star recruit, so he is not guaranteed to be a success story, but he probably has a leg up on other players set to enter the NCAA this fall.

He is a defender by trade, but he does have some experience at wide receiver as well. His quick feet and remarkable footwork may garner him a starting spot sooner rather than later, too.

Dyson McCutcheon will look to become the third member of his family to reach the NFL and will get the chance to carve his own legacy at Washington.

If he can do that, the pros might not be too far behind.