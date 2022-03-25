3 takeaways from a sloppy loss to Villanova

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest contest in Michigan basketball’s end-of-season loss to the Wildcats on Thursday night.

The 2021-22 campaign which was projected to be so bright from November will have a bitter end at the end of March. Villanova didn’t do anything remarkable to knock out the Wolverines, but Michigan basketball hurt itself the most with too many easy mistakes. Wolverine went 12-29 on dunk or layup. It’s a situation that ultimately ruined their chances of securing a win that they probably should have.

Here are three takeaways.

1. Michigan’s crime was pedestrian at best

