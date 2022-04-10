3 Takeaways From the Colorado Avalanche’s Shootout Win Over the Oilers

The Colorado Avalanche made two trips to Rogers Place this month to face the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, who entered the competition 12-2-1 in their last 15 and were winners of nine straight at home. In what could be a preview of a potential Western Conference postseason series, both teams went out of the gate with fast, aggressive play.

While each team boasts some of the best offensive weapons in the league – Conor McDavid and Leon Dracital for Edmonton; Nathan McKinnon and Mikko Rantenon for Colorado – It was a remarkably tight game. No goals were scored until the 5:24 mark of the third period when Edmonton took a 1–0 lead on a goal from Warren Foegele. McKinnon tied the game ten minutes later when he corrupted a loose puck and picked up a backhander…