3 thoughts from the Dallas Mavericks who demolished the Los Angeles Lakers, 128-110

The Dallas Mavericks Participated Los Angeles Lakers Off the court in Dallas on Tuesday night, won 128-110. The Mavericks started the game 8-0 and the Lakers packed it in almost immediately. Dallas’ lead peaked at 37 at one point.

The Mavericks scored 82 points in the first half and came close to the franchise’s record of 85 points in one half. Luka Doncic had a triple-double, scoring 34 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and making 12 assists. Malik Monk led the Lakers with 28 points. Russell Westbrook had 25 points and eight rebounds.

The Mavericks scored 113 runs in three quarters, the most for them this season. He scrambled a bit in the fourth quarter, scoring only 15 points. The Lakers dismissed him 11 in the final round. But it didn’t matter. The damage was done…