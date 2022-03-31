Malcolm Jenkins is retiring after a 13-year NFL career in which he has established himself as the league’s best all-around safari, most sustainable player, and one of the leading voices for social justice.

Jenkins helped both the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles win their only Super Bowl and made a huge impact off the field as an activist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

“I’ve been playing football since I was 7, and I’ve achieved a lot in that time,” Jenkins told the Associated Press. “When I started building my career, I wanted to change the game or at least make an impact on the game, not only on the field but off the field as well. … made the Pro Bowls and got all the accolades and really felt I made an impression on the game which was my own unique way, …