3 Wrestlers who made their WWE debut with Roman Reigns and 3 Superstars who failed

Roman Reigns One of the biggest wrestlers in WWE. Roman Reigns has made many big records in WWE. He is the longest-serving Universal Champion superstar in WWE and his record will hardly be broken by anyone in the future.

Roman Reigns made his 2012 debut in WWE as a tag team. After this, Roman Reigns was seen as a part of Team Shield for some time. After Seth Rollins broke the team shield, Roman Reigns was given a very good push from WWE, due to which Roman Reigns was successful in making many big records in WWE.

Roman Reigns’s debut is one of the biggest debuts in WWE. Along with Roman Rance, other wrestlers also made their debut in WWE, some of these wrestlers were very successful in WWE like Roman Rance, but some wrestlers could not achieve much in WWE. So let’s know about such wrestlers.

#3 Wrestler unsuccessful: WWE Superstar Titus O’Neill

Florida-born Titus O’Neill made his debut on the April 20, 2012 episode of SmackDown. Titus O’Neill made his tag team debut with Darren Young. While working in WWE for more than 10 years, Titus O’Neill did not hold many big records in his name. A lot of people liked the funny accident that happened to him in ‘The Greatest Royal Rumble’ event in Saudi Arabia. Let us tell you that Neil has not been seen in action for a long time and he will hardly get success in his inner career in future also.

#3 Successful Wrestler: Former WWE Champion Big E

Big E, currently a member of the New Day team, made his WWE debut on the December 17, 2012 episode of Raw. Big E is a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a two-time Raw Tag Team Champion, a six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and the NXT Championship once. Apart from this, he also managed to become the WWE Champion for the first time last year. Fans also like him a lot and surely he will get more success in the coming time.

#2 Failed wrestler: Ryback

Due to his power, Ryback was considered some of the strongest wrestlers in WWE. Ryback may not have won many championships in WWE, but he has fought many great matches in WWE. Ryback won the Intercontinental Championship in WWE.

He made his debut on the April 6, 2012 episode of WWE SmackDown, after which he remained undefeated for a long time. The match between CM Punk and Ryback was very much liked by the audience. Ryback left WWE in 2016. Even after leaving WWE, Ryback did not get much success and he did not achieve anything special in WWE.

#2 Successful wrestler: Dean Ambrose

Everyone who loves Team Shield must know the spectator, Dean Ambrose. Dean Ambrose made his WWE main roster debut in November 2012 during the Survivor Series premium live event. In WWE, Dean Ambrose has won the Tag Team Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship three times, the United States Champion once, and the WWE Championship once.

Also Dean Ambrose won the ‘Money in the Bank’ briefcase in 2016. Along with this, he has also been a Grand Slam champion. After achieving this much, Ambrose left WWE in 2019 and has been working in AEW for many years.

Damien Sandow, known for his quirky antics, made his debut after a long time in an episode of SmackDown on May 4, 2012. Damien Sandow has won the Tag Team Championship in 2015, but apart from that he has not achieved any major achievements. At the beginning of his career, he was not noticed by the people at all, but the storyline with Damien Sandow’s The Miz was well received by the people. He is not a part of WWE at this time and the fans also do not miss him.

#1 Successful Wrestler: Seth Rollins

There are no two opinions about Seth Rollins being a good inner performer. Seth Rollins made his inner debut with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose in 2012 during Survivor Series. He was given a great push by WWE after Seth Rollins broke Team Shield. Seth Rollins has made many big records in WWE.

He is a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and a six-time Tag Team Champion. He has also won the ‘Money in the Bank’ briefcase of 2014, and the ‘Royal Rumble’ of 2019. Let us tell you that Seth Rollins has also become the Universal Champion twice in his career.