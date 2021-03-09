3-year-old boy crushes national anthem performance

Loading...

No matter the year, “the star Spangled Banner” The most common tradition in American sports. In the past few years, there have been some controversies in particular NFL, But this did not prevent teams from across the country from playing the national anthem before each game.

This was definitely the case inside the nationally famous Career Dome once again. Syracuse Orange The women’s basketball team hosted the Niagara Purple Eagles. It was very different for the 2018 game.

watch the video

Not only this, there was a game at 11 in the morning Syracuse, New York, But it was the third most participating game in the program’s history with 6,093 fans. That’s because it was a school day game at the Dome, and thousands of Central New York-area students were on hand.

School day model pic.twitter.com/xQbLGpFaBS – ‘Cuse Hoops (@CuseWBB) 17 December 2018

The biggest star of the game, however, was the adorable 3-year-old Drake, who confidently grabbed the microphone in front of a large crowd and sang the national anthem.

Naturally, the little boy got a huge ovation, fell in love with some of Drake’s mother, and took a fistfight from the Syracuse women’s basketball team for being the youngest singer in Career Dome history.

3-year-old boy’s national anthem

how cool is that?

Fans also watched the big-time show from Syracuse. Miranda Drummond led two Orange players with 19 points. 94-45 to defeat Niagara. Emily Angstler scored 16, Digna Struttman 12, and Amaya Finkle-Guity and Maeva Gialdi-Tabadi scored 11 and 10 points respectively.

However, Drake Winslow (as he was announced) spared no effort in signing the national anthem for Syracuse Athletics. Knowing the entire national anthem is impressive for a 3-year-old boy, but getting out there and singing it at a Syracuse women’s basketball game is truly special and easily one of all things.

Drake deserves an extra round of applause for sure.

This post was originally published on December 18, 2018.