‘3000 oxygen concentrators are trapped in custom duty …’, know the truth of this viral claim

New Delhi: A recent post on social media is becoming increasingly viral claiming that 3000 oxygen contractors from various institutions have been trapped as help due to custom clearance. Max Hospital counsel Krishnan Venugopal has also reportedly informed the Delhi High Court that 3000 oxygen constrictors have been barred by customs. NDTV also posted the news on its website.

However, the Central Indirect Taxes and Customs (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) has taken cognizance of the case and clarified that the news of non-receipt of custom clearance at 3,000 oxygen contractors is fake. The CBIC said that no such consignment is pending with the Customs authorities. The CBIC further stated that after such reports came on social media, the department conducted an inquiry with the field formation and confirmed that no such consignment was pending for customs.

The board also said that the photo that is being shared on social media, if anyone knows where it is, will be informed about it, the board will take action. CBIC appeals to anyone to tell them about the concentration of oxygen which is trapped in customs.

