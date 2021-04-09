LATEST

305-Pound Lineman Embarrasses Teammate With WR Spin Move

There’s a reason offensive linemen stay in the trenches. Dudes who tip the scales at more than 300 pounds are already a danger to themselves and teammates if they fall over. Lining them up outside as wide receivers and cornerbacks? That’s crazy talk.

But maaaaaan is it fun. The best touchdowns in college football and NFL history are the one scored by our portly fellas. Usually, the goal is to get them open when no one expects it. What happens when two hefty linemen go out at in a timeless wide receiver-cornerback battle?

Let’s just say it doesn’t end well for one of them.

Lineman’s WR Skills Embarrass Teammate

That oversized man running a route is Brandon Nicholson, a 305-pound offensive lineman for Notre Dame College.

Nicholson channeled his inner Tyreek Hill and cooked his fellow lineman teammate on a double move at practice. He even came down with the catch and scored, making all of his teammates go absolutely berserk. Nicholson was mobbed by them all, too, for his efforts.

The clip of Nicholson’s route was posted to MaxPreps, where it’s been viewed more than 50,000 times.

Naturally, the comment section is whole stand-up routine.

“Ran the in and out burger,” one user said.

If you ask me, I’d say that wasn’t a bad McDouble move right there. One guy covering him wasn’t enough. I think Five Guys might be just right.

Seriously, though, Nicholson is a baller. In 2019, he started 14 games for the Falcons and blocked for 3,352 rushing yards, which was second-most in NDC history. He was a First-Team All-Mountain East Conference player and is considered one of the best OL in Division II football.

Before playing offensive line in college, he was a basketball player and shot put star in high school.

Nicholson has NFL aspirations, and with moves like that we could end up seeing him score a fat guy touchdown in the league.

