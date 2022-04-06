360 Queen Street secures pre-committed tenants for $800 commercial tower

Charter Hall Group’s Prime Office Fund (CPOF) and Investa Commercial Prime Office Fund (ICPF) have announced that their joint venture, the $800 million in Brisbane’s CBD 360 Queen Street has secured two prime, 12-year pre-commitment tenants. has done.

Accounting and advisory firm BDO and Australian law firm Hopgoodgnim Lawyers will acquire more than a third of the commercial tower in the heart of Brisbane’s iconic Golden Triangle.

The BDO will occupy 20 percent of the building’s net letable area (NLA) of 45,000 square meters (sqm), while Hopgudganim will be the tenant of 14 percent of the tower’s NLA.

According to Charter Hall, fitness, sustainability and a connection to the natural environment are key to the 33-story tower’s design.