$3b Elon Musk’s move sends Twitter shares skyrocketing

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk has bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, prompting a rally in shares in the online platform.

Musk, the world’s richest man with a net worth of $273 billion, bought more than 73 million Twitter shares on March 14, a US securities filing shows.

The stake is worth US$2.89 billion ($4.16 billion), based on Twitter’s Friday closing price.

The unprecedented buyout has made Musk one of the company’s largest shareholders and he now controls more than four times the stock of its founder Jack Dorsey, who owns just 2.25 percent.

Investors responded swiftly. Shortly after the US market opened, Twitter’s stock was trading at about $ 49, up about 26 percent.

“We would expect that as the start of a wider conversation with this passive stake…