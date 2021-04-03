ENTERTAINMENT

3rd April 2021 Udaariyaan Today’s Written Episode Update: Jasmine To Get Married?

Avatar
By
Posted on
3rd April 2021 Udaariyaan Today's Written Episode Update: Jasmine To Get Married?



In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, you will see Tejo saying Fateh to leave the place, he asks that what she thinks about herself, meanwhile he gets angry and hits the scooty. Tejo tells that someone is sending gifts for Jasmin, and tells that she is having a kiddish nature to which he replies by saying it’s ok and he holds her hand, he starts thinking that she does not have any idea what is going to happen with her. There Simran says to Fateh that he should go to Jasmin and should propose to her after this Fateh replies that he should impress Tejo, Mahi says if you don’t go and propose to her then Jasmine will marry someone else then what will you do.

3rd April 2021 Udaariyaan Today's Written Episode Update: Jasmine To Get Married?Simran says to him that first, you should know about Jasmin’s acquiescence. Simran says that I’m going to miss you and starts crying, Fateh asks her did your husband tell you something if there is something like that sp tell me I will not leave him. Simran does not reply. He says come back to the home I can fight for you no matter who is standing before me. She replies you are just an emotional person and nothing she creates strange excuses and hung up the call. Fateh starts thinking that she must be hiding something.

In the other scene, you will see Tejo trying to grasp all the gifts from Jasmine but she leaves, later on, Tejo tries to find out who is behind this who is sending gifts to her. Tejo screams at the guard for helping all the cheap boys who are giving gifts to girls. There Harman goes to her wife and surprises her saying that finally, he brought a truck but he gets surprised when he gets to know about Tejo’s wedding.

Jasmine gets Fateh’s invitation and reads and gets to know that she has to meet him the next morning at 09:00 AM. Jasmine decides to meet him as she wants to know about the person who is sending all the gifts after meeting him she gets to know that the sender is all the way from Canada. Tejo also reads the letter, Fateh and Jasmine both get happy to think that finally, they will meet. Well, there are some more things to watch on tv so don’t forget to watch them. Till then stay tuned to get all the latest updates on the show.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
547
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
527
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
509
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
509
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
506
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
497
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
471
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
468
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
449
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
443
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top