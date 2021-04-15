LATEST

4/15/21 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

This week has been a really profitable one for the New York Mets (5-3), who’ve rebounded from a sluggish begin to the season with some sensible baseball. The Mets have received the primary three video games of their four-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies (6-6), together with a 5-1 victory final night time, and want to escape the broom to finish a sequence sweep this afternoon. First pitch for right this moment’s matinee is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Area.

The Mets will ship their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64 ERA), to the bump right this moment. deGrom was spectacular towards the Miami Marlins final Saturday, permitting one run in eight innings whereas placing out 14, however was caught with a loss when the Mets couldn’t rating a single run in assist of him. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.46 ERA). Eflin had a tough begin towards the Atlanta Braves final Saturday, permitting 4 runs in six innings, however wasn’t an element within the resolution. Philadelphia ended up dropping 5-4.

  • Climate could possibly be an element right this moment because the forecast requires rain. There could, nevertheless, be a small window for this sport to get performed earlier than the actually heavy rain arrives later this afternoon.
  • deGrom confronted the Phillies on Opening Day, tossing six shutout innings, however was caught with a no-decision after the Mets’ bullpen blew his 2-0 lead within the eighth inning.
  • Eflin is 3-4 with a 5.37 ERA in 11 profession begins towards the Mets.
  • James McCann will get the break day. Tomas Nido will catch right this moment and bat eighth.
  • Bryce Harper (11 for 39, 2 2B, 2 HR) and Andrew Knapp (4 for 9, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers towards deGrom.
  • Michael Conforto is 7 for 26 with two doubles, three dwelling runs and eight RBI’s in his profession towards Eflin.
  • deGrom is 27-13 with a 1.87 ERA in 60 profession begins throughout day video games.
  • This would be the closing sport of the Mets’ abbreviated six-game homestand. The Mets are 4-1 over the primary 5.

