4/15/21 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

This week has been a really profitable one for the New York Mets (5-3), who’ve rebounded from a sluggish begin to the season with some sensible baseball. The Mets have received the primary three video games of their four-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies (6-6), together with a 5-1 victory final night time, and want to escape the broom to finish a sequence sweep this afternoon. First pitch for right this moment’s matinee is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Area.

The Mets will ship their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64 ERA), to the bump right this moment. deGrom was spectacular towards the Miami Marlins final Saturday, permitting one run in eight innings whereas placing out 14, however was caught with a loss when the Mets couldn’t rating a single run in assist of him. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.46 ERA). Eflin had a tough begin towards the Atlanta Braves final Saturday, permitting 4 runs in six innings, however wasn’t an element within the resolution. Philadelphia ended up dropping 5-4.

Native Protection:

Tv: CUT

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Sport Notes: