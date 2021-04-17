4/17/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies, Doubleheader Edition

The New York Mets (5-3) could also be in first place within the Nationwide League East however they merely haven’t had many probabilities to play baseball. Seven of the Mets’ first 15 scheduled video games have been postponed, together with the final two video games because of climate. The Mets are set to get again on the sector right now as they play a doubleheader towards the Colorado Rockies (3-10) to make up for yesterday’s snowout. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for five:10 p.m. at Coors Discipline with the nightcap slated to start no sooner than 8:10 p.m.
The 2020 season was an fascinating one for the Rockies, who began pink scorching at 11-3 however rapidly light to a 26-34 end, good for fourth place within the Nationwide League West and 17 video games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado then proceeded to principally sit out the offseason, not signing a single exterior free agent till simply earlier than Opening Day, and buying and selling franchise icon Nolan Arenado for pennies on the greenback earlier than he might opt-out on the finish of the season. The Rockies do nonetheless have Trevor Story, however he’s set to be a free agent on the finish of the 12 months and can be leaving Colorado in the end, so this can be a workforce that’s poised for loads of losses on the 12 months.
The Mets will ship their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64 ERA), to the mound right now. deGrom was sensible in his final begin, permitting one run in eight innings and hanging out 14 towards the Miami Marlins final Saturday, however was caught with a brutal loss when the Mets’ offense couldn’t rating for him. The Rockies will counter with righty Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60 ERA). Gonzalez pitched nicely in his final begin, giving up one run in 5 innings towards the San Francisco Giants final Saturday, however was caught with a no-decision because the Rockies ended up shedding 4-3.
Recreation 2 will see lefty Joey Lucchesi (0-0, 0.00 ERA) make his first begin for the Mets. Lucchesi final pitched on April 7, tossing two shutout innings of aid towards the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rockies will ship out righty German Marquez (0-1, 4.02 ERA) in that recreation. Marquez pitched nicely towards the Giants on Sunday, permitting three runs in 5.2 innings of labor, however was caught with a loss when Colorado was shut out in a 4-0 loss.
Native Protection:
Tv: CUT
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup (Recreation 1):
Recreation 1 lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/7IS0516xLq
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 17, 2021
Pre-Recreation Notes:
- The Mets and Rockies final met in 2019 with New York going 4-2 towards Colorado.
- The Mets’ final journey to Coors Discipline got here in September of 2019, with the Mets profitable two out of three towards the Rockies.
- The Mets have activated third baseman J.D. Davis from the injured checklist. Jose Peraza was despatched to the alternate web site to make room for Davis on the energetic roster.
- Lefty Stephen Tarpley is the twenty seventh man for right now’s doubleheader for the Mets.
- deGrom is 4-1 with a 1.25 ERA in seven profession begins towards the Rockies.
- deGrom is 27-13 with a 1.87 ERA in 60 profession begins throughout day video games.
- Gonzalez has by no means confronted the Mets earlier than.
- Lucchesi, who has loads of familiarity with the Rockies from his days with the San Diego Padres, is 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA in 9 profession begins towards them.
- Marquez is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in three profession begins towards the Mets however hasn’t confronted them since 2018.
- Story is 7 for 22 with two doubles, two house runs, and 4 RBI’s towards Lucchesi.
- Jonathan Villar is 4 for 7 with two doubles and an RBI towards Marquez.
- This would be the Mets’ second doubleheader of the week. The Mets swept a pair from the Phillies on Tuesday at Citi Discipline.
- In accordance with the well being and security guidelines for this season, each video games can be scheduled for seven innings.