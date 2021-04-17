4/17/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies, Doubleheader Edition

The New York Mets (5-3) could also be in first place within the Nationwide League East however they merely haven’t had many probabilities to play baseball. Seven of the Mets’ first 15 scheduled video games have been postponed, together with the final two video games because of climate. The Mets are set to get again on the sector right now as they play a doubleheader towards the Colorado Rockies (3-10) to make up for yesterday’s snowout. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for five:10 p.m. at Coors Discipline with the nightcap slated to start no sooner than 8:10 p.m.

The 2020 season was an fascinating one for the Rockies, who began pink scorching at 11-3 however rapidly light to a 26-34 end, good for fourth place within the Nationwide League West and 17 video games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado then proceeded to principally sit out the offseason, not signing a single exterior free agent till simply earlier than Opening Day, and buying and selling franchise icon Nolan Arenado for pennies on the greenback earlier than he might opt-out on the finish of the season. The Rockies do nonetheless have Trevor Story, however he’s set to be a free agent on the finish of the 12 months and can be leaving Colorado in the end, so this can be a workforce that’s poised for loads of losses on the 12 months.

The Mets will ship their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64 ERA), to the mound right now. deGrom was sensible in his final begin, permitting one run in eight innings and hanging out 14 towards the Miami Marlins final Saturday, however was caught with a brutal loss when the Mets’ offense couldn’t rating for him. The Rockies will counter with righty Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60 ERA). Gonzalez pitched nicely in his final begin, giving up one run in 5 innings towards the San Francisco Giants final Saturday, however was caught with a no-decision because the Rockies ended up shedding 4-3.

Recreation 2 will see lefty Joey Lucchesi (0-0, 0.00 ERA) make his first begin for the Mets. Lucchesi final pitched on April 7, tossing two shutout innings of aid towards the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rockies will ship out righty German Marquez (0-1, 4.02 ERA) in that recreation. Marquez pitched nicely towards the Giants on Sunday, permitting three runs in 5.2 innings of labor, however was caught with a loss when Colorado was shut out in a 4-0 loss.

