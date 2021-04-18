4/18/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

The Mets break up their doubleheader in opposition to the Colorado Rockies yesterday, and immediately they attempt to seize the rubber recreation at Coors Discipline. They had been fortunate to flee subfreezing temperatures on Saturday night time which solely proves that meteorologists actually don’t know what to inform you concerning the climate. So when you’re headed to the sport in Denver, simply put on every thing you packed in your suitcase and be secure.
Take pleasure in
It’s a 3:10 begin which you’ll find on the mothership: SNY with Gare and Ron as Keith is getting his second shot in Florida. Additionally for you radio followers, WCBS 800 and WQBU 92.7 are there for you. In the event you’re in Denver, it’s AT&T Sportsnet on tv (if for some cause you’re in Denver and not on the recreation), or when you wish to hearken to the radio when you’re within the park, the Rockies radio crew is on KOA 850 AM and KNRV 1150.
The Pitchers
Marcus Stroman is off to a fantastic begin with a 2-0 file with an 0.75 ERA and his sinkers are inducing floor ball after floor ball.
Antonio Senzatela is off to an uneven begin. He’s 1-2 with a 7.07 ERA and a WHIP of 1.64 in 14 innings and that features two horrible begins in opposition to the Dodgers which sandwich a begin in opposition to the Diamondbacks at Coors the place he pitched 8 shutout innings.
The Lineups
For the great guys …
Sunday’s starters. #LGM pic.twitter.com/z3dSEHkysN
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 18, 2021
This appears to be your straight ahead lineup that you simply’ll see most frequently with the Mets going ahead.
And for the house 9:
Solar·day
/ ˈSəndā, ˈsəndē /
noun
The day of the week earlier than Monday and following Saturday pic.twitter.com/4dUD22rUww
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 18, 2021
Raimel Tapia flips to the leadoff spot whereas Josth Fuentes drops from his typical sixth spot to seventh as Garrett Hampson hits sixth
Recreation Notes
- Marcus Stroman’s floor ball price over his first two begins is 65.7% which, if it holds up all through the lengthy season, can be the very best in his profession.
- Stroman has additionally had success at Coors Discipline. In his two begins, he’s 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA and a WHIP of 0.86. The win got here as a Met in September of 2019, a 6-1 victory the place he solely bought seven floor balls out of 24 batters confronted.
- Senzatela has additionally had success in opposition to the Mets, going 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP in opposition to the Mets in his profession.
- Brandon Nimmo’s numbers in Coors Discipline proceed to be superb. Going into yesterday’s doubleheader, Nimmo hit .353 with a 1.111 OPS in 37 plate appearances. with 4 HR’s and 10 RBI. Within the doubleheader, Nimmo went 3-for-6.
- The final time the Mets had been in Colorado in April, Sandy Alderson had to make use of his shovel to assist get Coors Discipline away from snow for these video games. Maybe he’ll be utilizing the identical shovel to dig out of the outlet he created when he re-hired a man who he was informed was a creep.