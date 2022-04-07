4-2-1 – Volcanization in the tenth volume

The Calgary Flames have completed 70 games of their 2021–22 regular season schedule, which equals nine seven game segments. His tenth stretch saw him lead 4–2–1 in seven games, scoring 9 points out of a possible 14.

The flames have been stinging with this season as well. He has won his last five segments.

So far this season, the Flames have had one bad (sub-.500) segment, with two segments at .500, and seven segments above the .500 mark. He has racked up three identical 4-2-1 segments in a row. After returning from their COVID stoppage on December 30, the flames are 27-12-3.

