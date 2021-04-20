LATEST

4/20/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

4/20/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

The offense could also be struggling however the New York Mets (7-4) are nonetheless discovering methods to win. Regardless of scoring solely eight runs at Coors Discipline over the weekend, the Mets received two out of three towards the Colorado Rockies, serving to them full a powerful week the place they received 5 out of six to climb into first place within the Nationwide League East. The Mets are set to proceed their six-game highway journey tonight as they start a three-game sequence with the Chicago Cubs (6-9). First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at Wrigley Discipline.

2020 was 12 months for the Chicago Cubs, who received the Nationwide League Central with a 34-26 document. The Cubs didn’t make it out of the Wild Card spherical, dropping a three-game set to the Miami Marlins, and proceeded to begin dismantling their roster, dumping Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres in a deal that could possibly be largely seen as a wage dump and releasing Kyle Schwarber. Many key gamers that have been the core of the 2016 World Sequence Champions are in contract years, together with Javier Baez and frequent Mets’ commerce goal Kris Bryant, so this could possibly be a final stand of types for the Cubs.

The Mets will ship right-hander Taijuan Walker (0-0, 2.61 ERA) to the mound tonight. Walker pitched nicely in his final begin, permitting one run in 4.1 innings towards the Philadelphia Phillies final Tuesday, however left earlier than he might issue within the choice. The Mets ended up profitable that recreation 4-3 in eight innings. Chicago will counter with veteran righty Jake Arrieta (2-1, 3.18 ERA). Arrieta suffered his first lack of the season final Wednesday, permitting three runs in 5 innings to lose to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Native Protection:

Tv: CUT

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Sport Notes:

  • The Mets and Cubs final met in 2019 with Chicago profitable the season sequence 5-2.
  • The Mets haven’t been again to Wrigley Discipline since June of 2019, once they cut up a four-game sequence with the Cubs, and haven’t received a regular-season sequence at Wrigley since 2013.
  • Walker has made one profession begin towards the Cubs, giving up 5 runs (4 earned) to endure a loss again in 2019.
  • Arrieta is 6-5 with a 3.09 ERA in 16 profession begins towards the Mets.
  • Joc Pederson is 7 for 15 with two doubles, a house run and three RBI’s in his profession towards Walker.
  • Lots of Mets have robust numbers towards Arrieta, together with Jeff McNeil (15 for 26, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Dominic Smith (6 for 13, 2 2B, HR, RBI), Kevin Pillar (6 for 15, 2 2B, RBI), Brandon Nimmo (5 for 16, 2B, HR, RBI), Jonathan Villar (4 for 13, 2B) and Michael Conforto (7 for 25, 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI).

