4/21/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets (7-5) bought off to a foul begin at Wrigley Subject final night time, dropping the opener of their collection to the Chicago Cubs (7-9) by a rating of 3-1. The offense was the issue for the Mets, who left 10 males on base, together with a squandered alternative within the ninth inning with the bases loaded and only one out. The Mets will look to even their collection with the Cubs tonight as the 2 groups play the center recreation of this three-game set. First pitch for tonight’s contest is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at Wrigley Subject.

The Mets will ship left-hander David Peterson (1-1, 6.30 ERA) to the mound right this moment. Peterson picked up his first win of the season final Wednesday, permitting one run in six innings to high the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Subject. The Cubs will counter with righty Zach Davies (1-2, 10.32 ERA). Davies was hit onerous by the Atlanta Braves final Friday, giving up 4 runs in 4 innings to undergo his second lack of the season.

Native Protection:

Tv: CUT

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Recreation Notes: