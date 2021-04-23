4/23/21 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

It’s nonetheless April however the New York Mets (7-7) can’t be blissful about their play proper now. The Mets performed extraordinarily poorly in Chicago, getting swept by the Cubs in a frigid three-game collection that was outlined by how poorly the Mets’ protection carried out in addition to some really terrible clutch hitting. The excellent news for the Mets is that this can be a 162 sport season, which means there are many possibilities to get wins, together with the beginning of this five-game homestand tonight. First up is the opener of a three-game collection with the Washington Nationals, with first pitch for tonight’s sport scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Subject.

Washington wasn’t in a position to mount a lot of a title protection final season, going 26-34 to complete in a tie for final place within the Nationwide League East with the Mets, ending up 9 video games again of the first-place Atlanta Braves. The Nationals tried to reload their roster with some savvy offseason strikes, together with a commerce for first baseman Josh Bell and free-agent pickups like Brad Hand, Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber, however this group appears like its window to win is closing quick. The Mets will miss Max Scherzer on this collection, who pitched earlier this week, and Juan Soto is on the injured listing, providing an incredible alternative for them to get wholesome towards a division rival.

Righty Jacob deGrom (1-1, 0.45 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. deGrom lastly was rewarded with a win in his final begin, when he allowed three unearned runs in six innings and struck out 14 to topple the Colorado Rockies final Saturday. Washington will counter with younger right-hander Erick Fedde (1-1, 5.56 ERA). Fedde picked up his first win of the season final Saturday, permitting one run in 5 innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Native Protection:

Tv: CUT

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Sport Notes: