4-camera POCO M2 Reloaded Smartphone to be Launched in Just Two Days – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Poco India is about to launch its new smartphone throughout the subsequent two days. The identify of this telephone is POCO M2 Reloaded which is a brand new variant of POCO M2. In keeping with the microsite created on Flipkart, this telephone might be launched on April 21 at 12 midday and its gross sales will even begin on the identical day.

Speaking in regards to the options of this telephone, there isn’t any details about it on Flipkart’s microsite however on-line stories stated that the corporate goes to relaunch its outdated telephone however it solely has a distinct RAM choice. .