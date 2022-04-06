4 Edmonton Oilers Who Could Be The Next Potential Playoff Heroes

The Edmonton Oilers are 18-7-2 under new head coach Jay Woodcroft and have won their last nine games at Rogers Place. That’s enough sample size to assume they’ll likely squeeze into the playoffs Hockey Reference The team has a 91 percent chance of making it postseason.

Edmonton is packed with top-end talent who are well paid to score and produce – Conor McDavid, Leon Dracitel, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. We’d also add Evander Kane to that category because if the Oilers weren’t destined for a bargain deal for him, he’d be a $7 million player. That said, it is believed that these players Needed Deliver in postseason.

At this time of year, there’s always talk of who could be the next unlikely, but the big playoff…