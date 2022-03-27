4 special reasons why RRR star will forever be Tollywood’s golden boy

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Birthday Ram Charan — the golden boy of southern cinema. Born as Konidela Ram Charan Teja on March 27, 1985, to Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Ram Charan is one of the most loved and adored actors in the south film industry. The actor made his debut in 2007 with Puri Jagganadh’s film Chirutha. Gradually, the power star paved his path to the Telugu industry, and with his acting skills, the actor won millions of hearts.

Like father, like son is the perfect thing to say for Ram Charn. Ram Charan’s journey from being a beginner to Tollywood’s superstar was a cakewalk. Ram Charan, who belongs to the all-star family has to face constant comparison with his father, his uncle Pawan Kalyan and cousin Allu Arjun.

Since the actor…