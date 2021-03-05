4-Star DB Signs with FSU with 4-Big DB Offer

Florida is the one Hot for football talent And four-star cornerback Umarian Cooper Wants to be the next player from Sunshine State to make it NFL.
Cooper attended Leh Senior High School (Leh Acre, Fla.) And has been lauded for his on-field efforts. He won’t have to go far to play in college.
He is ready to join Florida State Seminole For the 2021 season.
Omarion Cooper is committed to FSU
Knolls Cooper had competition for services, Namely from Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia Tech.
Wolverine Definitely interested as he has only signed the other corner in this recruiting class Yes, macburys.
Ultimately, however, Cooper chose Mike norwell To be your future head coach Jim harbo.
Cooper had been committed to the state of Florida since June 2020 and made it official by signing his Letter of Intent on National Signing Day.
Of FSU Stand in acc Recent years have not been very good, so it is going to take “all hands on deck” to correct this ship in the near future.
Umarian Cooper Highlights
Omarion Cooper is much more than a capable defensive back option.
He totaled during his three years in the Varsity team 61 Tackle and a trio of interceptions. He has excellent ball skills, which is very important for a cornerback.
247Sports Composite Cooper is sold on his ability to be a difference-maker, and scouts believe his best football is ahead of him as he matures physically.
his Projectable frame One that talent evaluators love, and Florida State’s coaching staff should be excited to start working with him.
Umarion Cooper has a realistic shot in the NFL if he can learn from his coaches and fellow teammates and get ready for college football quickly. FSU is still getting all the help that Cooper could later find as a good find for this rebuilding team.