4-Star DB Signs with FSU with 4-Big DB Offer

Florida is the one Hot for football talent And four-star cornerback Umarian Cooper Wants to be the next player from Sunshine State to make it NFL.

Cooper attended Leh Senior High School (Leh Acre, Fla.) And has been lauded for his on-field efforts. He won’t have to go far to play in college.

He is ready to join Florida State Seminole For the 2021 season.

Omarion Cooper is committed to FSU

The Duke is headed by Tallahassee. Welcome, @ Omrian c2# NSD21 | # Tribe 21 : https://t.co/2QqTBm0Wnu pic.twitter.com/2Any1XIMjD – FSU Football (@FSUFootball) 16 December 2020

Knolls Cooper had competition for services, Namely from Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia Tech.

Wolverine Definitely interested as he has only signed the other corner in this recruiting class Yes, macburys.

Ultimately, however, Cooper chose Mike norwell To be your future head coach Jim harbo.

Omarion Cooper makes it official with Florida St. pic.twitter.com/4Inl1h2dLs – Adam Regan (@NP_AdamRegan) 16 December 2020

1000% committed @Coach_Norvell @FSUFootball #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/7uMQCKuCUb – 𝑪𝒐𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓 2 ¹ (@ OmarionC2) 7 June 2020

Cooper had been committed to the state of Florida since June 2020 and made it official by signing his Letter of Intent on National Signing Day.

Of FSU Stand in acc Recent years have not been very good, so it is going to take “all hands on deck” to correct this ship in the near future.

Umarian Cooper Highlights

Omarion Cooper is much more than a capable defensive back option.

He totaled during his three years in the Varsity team 61 Tackle and a trio of interceptions. He has excellent ball skills, which is very important for a cornerback.

Umarian Cooper and [email protected]_footballDB getting [email protected] Omrian c2

247Sports Composite Cooper is sold on his ability to be a difference-maker, and scouts believe his best football is ahead of him as he matures physically.

his Projectable frame One that talent evaluators love, and Florida State’s coaching staff should be excited to start working with him.

Umarion Cooper has a realistic shot in the NFL if he can learn from his coaches and fellow teammates and get ready for college football quickly. FSU is still getting all the help that Cooper could later find as a good find for this rebuilding team.