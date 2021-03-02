4-star DB, son of former pro bowler, Texas Texas A&M

Loading...

Bobby taylor Is an excellent possibility. In addition to being ranked as a four-star corner 2022 recruitment class, He has a solid football bloodline. Her father, Bobby Taylor Sr.., Spent 10 years in NFL.

After taking control of defense Katy High School, Taylor did college football programs from around the country to take notice. They decided to stay close to home and were committed to it. Texas A&M Aggies In February 2021.

Bobby Taylor is committed to Texas A&M

I’m home # prepared for pic.twitter.com/F9JXwry8Js -) 3 (@TheBobbyTaylor) 24 February, 2021

As expected, Bobby Taylor Jr. had some Big time programs offer him.

Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Texas, USC, and Utah, Among others, everyone tried to woo the defensive back star. There was also interest in Arkansas.

our Lady The eldest is Bobby Taylor’s alma mater, who made the Pro Bowl in 2002, but it looks like his son will make his own way.

Braking: 4 CB Bobby Taylor has just worked at Texas A&M! 6’1 180 CB from Katy, TX picks Aggies over Michigan and Texas Along with Taylor, Texas A&M jumps from # 8 (137.32) to # 4 (155.08) in the class of 2022 team rankings pic.twitter.com/p79Pv0TMc0 – Hayes Favet (@Hesfavett 3) 24 February, 2021

Of course, there is always a chance that Taylor can de-commit from Aegis by the time he graduates, especially when he has a senior season to play.

For Texas A&M fans, they are looking forward to the head coach’s leadership Jimbo Fisher And his staff will be enough to convince Taylor to stay longer.

Taylor took to social media to make his announcement, and he plans to join a Texas A&M squad that hopes to make one worthwhile College football playoff gone In the coming season.

With Fisher in the helm, the Aggies could be a great one for the year, but like Juggler Alabama And Georgia Will definitely have something to say about that.

Bobby Taylor Highlights

Bobby Taylor looks as explosive as any player on the field in this video. With her help on defense, Katie Tigers Won the state championship In 2020.

While Taylor still has a year of high school football to develop his skills, it is powerfully impressive that he and his team have already reached these heights.

Taylor is an influential artist and an incredible athlete. He will not arrive at College Station for a few years, but he is a name to watch in the future.