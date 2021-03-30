4-Star Linebacker Flips to Play College Football Close to Home

Raesjon Davis is one of the best linebacker prospects in the country. The Santa Ana, California native has stood out at Mater Dei High School and will take the college football world by storm soon.
The four-star OLB was originally set to play for the LSU Tigers, but after a change of heart, he flipped.
Instead, Davis will remain close to home to play for head coach Clay Helton and the USC Trojans.
Linebacker Raesjon Davis Commits to USC
Before his commitments to the Tigers and the Trojans on National Signing Day, Davis was being pursued by several other teams.
Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, and Vanderbilt are just some of the NCAA schools that made offers.
The four-star linebacker uses his versatility to his advantage and will surely appear at or near the top of statistical leaderboards as he gets more accustomed to life as a college athlete in the Pac-12
Clay Helton has done a great job with this 2021 recruiting class. Davis and Ceyair Wright are two impressive finds for the program, not to mention five-star pass rusher Korey Foreman.
The Trojans are a long way off from competing with Alabama and Clemson, but they are definitely making strides.
LB Raesjon Davis Highlights
As you can see, Davis is a great tackler. He has the versatility to drop into coverage and shadow wide receivers, but he is most comfortable as an outside linebacker.
He has been unstoppable on the field, with a combined 96 tackles and 15 sacks over his four-season career. His sophomore culminated in a state championship for the Monarchs.
Davis’ aggressiveness will do wonders against his competition and 247Sports is quite bullish on his future success.
Raesjon Davis will undoubtedly receive looks from scouts throughout his time on the USC campus. With the right amount of dedication, the NFL Draft may not be a far-fetched dream.
