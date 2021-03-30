LATEST

4-Star Linebacker Flips to Play College Football Close to Home

Avatar
By
Posted on
4-Star Linebacker Flips to Play College Football Close to Home
Screenshot from YouTube

Raesjon Davis is one of the best linebacker prospects in the country. The Santa Ana, California native has stood out at Mater Dei High School and will take the college football world by storm soon.

The four-star OLB was originally set to play for the LSU Tigers, but after a change of heart, he flipped.

Watch the video

Instead, Davis will remain close to home to play for head coach Clay Helton and the USC Trojans.

Contents hide
1 Linebacker Raesjon Davis Commits to USC
2 LB Raesjon Davis Highlights

Linebacker Raesjon Davis Commits to USC

RELATED: 4-Star USC Signee Playing LeBron James’ Son in New Space Jam

Before his commitments to the Tigers and the Trojans on National Signing Day, Davis was being pursued by several other teams.

Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, and Vanderbilt are just some of the NCAA schools that made offers.

The four-star linebacker uses his versatility to his advantage and will surely appear at or near the top of statistical leaderboards as he gets more accustomed to life as a college athlete in the Pac-12

Clay Helton has done a great job with this 2021 recruiting class. Davis and Ceyair Wright are two impressive finds for the program, not to mention five-star pass rusher Korey Foreman.

The Trojans are a long way off from competing with Alabama and Clemson, but they are definitely making strides.

LB Raesjon Davis Highlights

As you can see, Davis is a great tackler. He has the versatility to drop into coverage and shadow wide receivers, but he is most comfortable as an outside linebacker.

He has been unstoppable on the field, with a combined 96 tackles and 15 sacks over his four-season career. His sophomore culminated in a state championship for the Monarchs.

Davis’ aggressiveness will do wonders against his competition and 247Sports is quite bullish on his future success.

Raesjon Davis will undoubtedly receive looks from scouts throughout his time on the USC campus. With the right amount of dedication, the NFL Draft may not be a far-fetched dream.

This post was originally published on November 20, 2020 before updating.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x