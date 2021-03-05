4-Star Stud Can Boost LSU’s Defense Right

Loading...

Nick Saban and Dabo Swine Must Take Note Ed orgeronRecruitment of capabilities. Despite losing His entire coaching staff after running an amazing 2019 title, To Lsu The head coach has shown why he is in the man Bayonet.

Four star linebacker Xavier carter He is the latest in a long line of exceptional talents to sign with the Tigers and is another big addition on the defensive side of the ball.

Carter recruited a total of 11 OLBs and No. 214 in the country. 247Sports Composite, Transition is expected For defensive end When she lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

4-Star Day Xavier Carter Commits to LSU

committed !!! #GeauxTigers #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/O6IT3tQTc2 – Xavier Carter 17 (@ZavierCarter) May 1, 2020

The 6-foot-5 Carter came from Hillsville Charter High School (Atlanta, Gao), the same school that Orgeron looted at former LSU defensive end. Crosswise From As many Tigers fans remember, Key-Wound is a two-time first-team All-SEC defensive end.

Time to arrive at BATON ROUGE !!!!!!!

GoTigers pic.twitter.com/mVOQAuCRGY – Xavier Carter 17 (@ZavierCarter) 24 November 2019

Hapville Charter Head Coach Winston Gordon compared Carter to the versatile, former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Who was a first rounder in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I think you’re being a highly motivated kid who I think hasn’t touched the ceiling yet with his skill set and some things he can do,” Gordon explained Their rival. “And you’re being a great person.”

Unexpectedly, LSU contested other schools to win over longtime defenders. Carter fielding More than 25 offers Alabama, Boston College, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Mercer, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oise Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Catch tiger ATL [email protected] Is headed for the boot! #GeauxTigers | https://t.co/2gIBrOGSr4 pic.twitter.com/1wjbNd8wdP – LSU Football (@LSUfootball) 16 December 2020

Of lsu Recruitment class In 2021, a number of influential players were added to the team. Will they be able to shake AK’s cobwebs Disappointing 2020The

Xavier Carter Highlights

In addition to Carter’s hard-hitting abilities, his athleticism and tall frame are attractive to NCAA coaches. The former high school student’s only quality is that he weighs just under 200 pounds and will have to put on weight to become a lineman in a conference like the SEC.

In his junior season, the outside linebacker star made four sacks and 41 tackles. He said he improved to a seventh campaign in which he made three sacks and 24 tackles in seven games. Maxpreps.

How athletic is Carter? Just watch the tall defender show off his wide receiver skills:

LSU football landed a good one in Xavier Carter. He has All-American potential and will get a lot of performance in a great team.

If a pass in Baton Rouge fills up like a tug of war, he could become a household name in the college football scene.

This post was originally published on May 1, 2020 before updating.