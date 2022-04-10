4 Takeaways From The Edmonton Oilers’ Shootout Loss Against The Avalanche

Twice in less than three weeks, the Edmonton Oilers have included the Colorado Avalanche in a tremendous hockey show. Unfortunately for the Oilers, they have lost both times.

In a game that required a shootout to determine the winner, Edmonton fell 2-1 to an avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday. It was Colorado’s second consecutive win against the Oilers, following a 3–2 win in overtime in Denver on March 21.

Edmonton’s only goal was scored by Warren Foegel and Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen blocked 33 shots. The Avalanche got a goal from Nathan McKinnon and a 49-saving attempt from Darcy Kemper. After scoreless overtime, Colorado won the skills contest 1–0.

With points earned from one…