4 things to know about Kansas City Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Valdes-Scantling road to Kansas City was a long one. He detailed the early part of his football journey in a tweet soon after signing his contract with the team.

I could cry real tears right now. I cut from my high school team as a freshman to sign a second contract in the NFL. Never let a person set limits on who you can be. thank you God!!! – Marquez VS. (@MVS__11) 25 March 2022

Valdes-Scantling was named a three-star recruit from high school, touring with seven teams before settling on NC State. After failing to crack his roster, Valdes-Scantling transferred back home to the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg. He had to sit out because of the 2015 college football season…