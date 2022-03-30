4 ways the Utah Jazz can rebuild this summer if needed

Some Utah Jazz fans will not enjoy this article. They would argue that we are writing to the team ahead of time. They may have a point.

At the same time, crazy speculation has proved prophetic. All is not looking well in Salt Lake City. Neither Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert have done much to ease their minds, which are plagued by their seemingly dysfunctional relationships. The team is in the middle of a four-game losing streak on the court.

This isn’t the only losing streak the Jazz has endured this season. They have, clearly, been a mild disappointment. If they don’t have a deep postseason in 2021-22, there could be some big changes on the horizon.

Here’s a Look at Four Paths the Utah Jazz Can Take This Offseason

Utah Jazz Off Season Plan A:…