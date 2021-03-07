40 foreign combat ropes at RRR for climax

Rajamouli Currently busy shooting the climax episode of upcoming Magnum Ops RRR starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR. We have already mentioned that Hollywood action choreographer Nick Powell has been cast in RRR to choreograph the action part. Now according to the latest update after Nick Powell, RRR’The team has flown 40 fighters from the US. These 40 fighters have landed in Hyderabad and have already started shooting for the climax. Apparently, the climax sequence of RRR will never precede the visual treatment on the Indian silver screen.

Sources say that 40 foreign fighters were deployed for the ‘RRR’ shoot of Rajamouli. The action actors are based in the US and were roped in for RRR at Nick Powell’s request.

RRR is a pre-independence period drama, with Junior NTR and Ram Charan playing the roles of Komalaram Bhima and Alluri Sitaramaraju, respectively, joining hands to fight the British.

Apart from Junior NTR and Ram Charan, the film also stars Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. DVV Danaiah is controlling the project with a budget of Rs 400 crore under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film RRR is slated to hit theaters in theaters across the world on 13 October.

