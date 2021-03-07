ENTERTAINMENT

40 foreign combat ropes at RRR for climax

Posted on
Loading...
40 foreign combat ropes at RRR for climax
40 foreign combat ropes at RRR for climax

Rajamouli Currently busy shooting the climax episode of upcoming Magnum Ops RRR starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR. We have already mentioned that Hollywood action choreographer Nick Powell has been cast in RRR to choreograph the action part. Now according to the latest update after Nick Powell, RRR’The team has flown 40 fighters from the US. These 40 fighters have landed in Hyderabad and have already started shooting for the climax. Apparently, the climax sequence of RRR will never precede the visual treatment on the Indian silver screen.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Sources say that 40 foreign fighters were deployed for the ‘RRR’ shoot of Rajamouli. The action actors are based in the US and were roped in for RRR at Nick Powell’s request.

Loading...

RRR is a pre-independence period drama, with Junior NTR and Ram Charan playing the roles of Komalaram Bhima and Alluri Sitaramaraju, respectively, joining hands to fight the British.

Loading...

Apart from Junior NTR and Ram Charan, the film also stars Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. DVV Danaiah is controlling the project with a budget of Rs 400 crore under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

Loading...

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film RRR is slated to hit theaters in theaters across the world on 13 October.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
857
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
751
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
723
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
710
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
688
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });