40 years after Malvinas, various initiatives recognized former fighters across the country

"Vigil for Malvinas" will gather a crowd in the city of Rio Grandes tonight

Forty years after the Malvinas war, various organizations, cities and provinces pay tribute to veterans With distinction, solidarity acts and commemorative mentions, such as the placement of the archipelago’s image on pennants, bank cards or student overalls.

commemoration for Veterans Day and Veterans, Ex-Combatants and the Fall of the Falkland Islands will be organized at the national level with the motto “Malvinas Our One” On Saturday, April 2, with various acts and celebrations that had to be suspended over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

in between, Tribute to the heroes of Malvinus…