40 years after Malvinus, they invite a new vigilante

On 2 April, it will be 40 years since the Malvinas War and in this context, former fighters of Matanzas invite the community to participate in a new vigil, which will once again be held in Plaza Martín Fierro de Aldo Bonzi. 1,600 at Kucha Kucha, next Friday, April 1st at 6:00 pm

With live performers, concerts, a parade, a fair and raffles, the veterans of La Matanza will make a new watch for the Gesta de Malvinas on the fortieth anniversary of the start of the war.

“40 Years of Glory, Memory and Sovereignty”, “Forbidden to Forget” and “Matanza has a Hero” are some of the slogans that drive the activity. Also, they ask for streets to be flagged in honor of “632…”.