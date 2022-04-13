44-Photos of famous bodybuilder Cedric McMillan. but suddenly died

One of the renowned bodybuilders of the 21st century, Cedric McMillan, passed away suddenly at the age of 44, and tributes poured in for the beloved icon.

Bodybuilding star Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, the death of a professional bodybuilder was confirmed by Generation Iron on Tuesday. According to the same source, he reportedly suffered a heart attack while on the treadmill.

Tributes were paid to the much-loved sports icon, whose ‘classic physique’ represents the ‘golden age’ of bodybuilding. McMillan has been one of the most recognizable faces in the industry since the turn of the century, and his last win was at the 2017 Arnold Classic.

McMillan has been out of the league for the past two seasons due to multiple injuries and health issues. His final result was a sixth place in the Arnold Classic…