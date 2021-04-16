49ers Mock Draft 2021: Returning San Francisco to Super Bowl contention

The San Francisco 49ers are such an enchanting piece of this 2021 NFL Draft class. Since Kyle Shanahan’s arrival, the crew has received 6, 4, 13, and 6 video games. But with minimal tangible success, the view of Shanahan suggests he’s an elite coach. From a schematic standpoint, that’s robust to debate. His run scheme, together with the likes of Sean McVay, has revolutionized the run recreation and embarrassed NFL defenses up to now few seasons. With this 2021 7-Spherical 49ers Mock Draft, it’s necessary to get the fitting quarterback and hopefully discover a beginning cornerback. After that, it’s all about discovering diamonds within the tough.

And I’d be remiss to not point out that, in 2017, beginning quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo began in simply six video games (5-0 in these begins). In 2018, he solely performed in three video games resulting from harm. Then, in 2020, he solely performed in six as soon as once more. So don’t fear, San Francisco, you do even have an excellent head coach. It isn’t straightforward to win video games with… no matter that backup quarterback state of affairs has been through the years.

San Francisco 49ers Submit-Free Company 7-Spherical Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Choose 3: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Spherical 2, Choose 43: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Spherical 3, Choose 102: Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa

Spherical 4, Choose 117: Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

Spherical 6, Choose 155: Jonathan Marshall, DT, Arkansas

Spherical 6, Choose 172: Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

Spherical 6, Choose 180: Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State

Spherical 7, Choose 194: Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida

Spherical 7, Choose 230: Tedarrel Slaton, DT, Florida

49ers 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Choose-by-pick evaluation

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Why? As a result of he’s the perfect quarterback out there. The tip.

Fields is the most accurate quarterback in the class, in line with quarterback evaluators like Ian Wharton. He’s a sturdily-built quarterback who occurs to additionally run a 4.46 40-yard sprint at 227 kilos. He has a plus arm and shows the power to make performs on the transfer to his left and proper. Fields does this as a result of, for being that athletic, his first intuition is as a passer and never a runner. It’s additionally necessary to notice that his perceived struggles throughout the Indiana and Northwestern video games are overstated. He needs to be the choose on this 2021 49ers Mock Draft and the identify referred to as on April 29.

Now, let’s get into the entire studying defenses factor that appears to be a hangup. Properly, it isn’t. Fields operated in an offense that schemed up far fewer run-pass choices and screens than all of his counterparts within the top-five dialogue. The passing ideas inside the Ohio State offense are stuffed with leverage reads and choice routes that have been intermediate to deep-breaking routes. All that got here from a ramification offense predicated on spacing.

He operates the offense effectively and infrequently reveals the power to learn preliminary leverage and get to secondary or tertiary reads. However this offense was NOT the Buckeyes offense of previous. With Dwayne Haskins and J.T. Barrett on the helm, Ohio State ran extra mesh and different ideas nearer to the road of scrimmage, stressing defenses at that degree east and west so they may permit their playmakers to make performs. Fields ranks final of the highest quarterbacks within the proportion of yards after the catch.

He can sling it.

Why not Mac Jones?

“He’s a Shanahan quarterback.” Properly, that’s partially been dispelled by our personal A.J. Schulte. Mac Jones is a positive quarterback, however his talent set and bodily talents lend to a ceiling that may be Kirk Cousins. A extra lifelike ceiling may be present 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Shanahan has confirmed he can win video games with him, however they’re successful with him, not essentially due to him. Or, certain, he could possibly be Tom Brady. Good luck with that.

He possesses common athleticism and measurement. Really, his arm might be a bit underrated by most. There are occasions he’s confirmed he can generate some velocity to suit passes into closing home windows. He’s additionally an correct quarterback, however he additionally did that behind the nation’s greatest offensive line and was nonetheless barely much less correct than Fields was to each degree of the sphere. He’s an excellent quarterback who can completely discover success on the NFL degree. He’s not a quarterback you commerce belongings to maneuver up 9 picks for.

Why not Trey Lance?

Trey Lance may need the very best ceiling of any 2021 NFL Draft quarterback. I’d take into account him on this 7-Spherical 2021 49ers Mock Draft if Fields wasn’t adequate to be the QB1 in most draft courses. Lance has a howitzer as an arm and is a superb athlete and runner himself. He performed from beneath middle and in a run-heavy offense that utilized exhausting play-action just like how Shanahan likes to.

Lance is only a bit extra of a danger as a result of he’s: A) a bit much less naturally correct than Fields, B) inexperienced with solely 17 profession begins (the identical as Jones), and C) performed on the FCS degree. He’d have the liberty of a redshirt 12 months in San Francisco, nevertheless it’s simply not the fitting determination, from my view, to take him over Fields.

The remainder of the draft

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

There was a little bit of a deep run of cornerbacks on this specific simulation, however Eric Stokes remained on the board with the forty third choose, and the 49ers snagged him on this 2021 7-Spherical Mock Draft. Stokes possesses blazing pace and the power to course of info and react in zone protection. He examined as a quick and explosive athlete, however his agilities have been solely mediocre. That matches his tape, which is at all times a reduction.

Stokes could wrestle in transition on cease routes when he’s compelled to flip his hips and drive again to the ball, however in zone, his click on and shut will permit him to drive on passes, and his explosiveness will get him in passing lanes. He’s slight and may wrestle in opposition to physicality and isn’t the sturdiest tackler, however his flooring as a canopy nook is excessive.

Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa

Elerson Smith is a freak athlete. He had that on full show when he confronted nice athlete and sort out prospect Brady Christensen. He possesses excellent size for the place and continues to be rising into his body. With a little bit of technical refinement and energy coaching, he may develop into a harmful pairing alongside Nick Bosa. His fashion is harking back to Las Vegas Raiders go rusher Maxx Crosby. Crosby was an ascending prospect, and that’s precisely what Smith is just too.

Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

Thomas could be an impressive worth on this state of affairs. The 2020 opt-out probably harm his inventory a bit not taking part in in 2020, given the category’ energy. He sits at 87th total on Tony Pauline’s massive board. Getting a second nook on this 2021 7-Spherical 49ers Mock Draft was necessary as a result of the cabinet is fairly naked at cornerback for the crew. Thomas has the fluidity and athleticism to be a wonderful slot nook on the subsequent degree.

Jonathan Marshall, DT, Arkansas

Jonathan Marshall is one in every of my favourite gamers within the class. He’s an uber-explosive defensive sort out with an underrated recreation. Getting him at this level of the 2021 49ers Mock Draft is freeway theft, however for some purpose, this seems to be his perceived draft inventory.

Marshall carried out effectively in opposition to a plethora of spectacular SEC offensive strains, regardless of taking part in as a real zero-technique defensive sort out. He was requested to tackle double-teams down in/down out when he’s actually a gap-penetrating three-technique. And at 310 kilos with good pure energy, he and Javon Kinlaw could be interchangeable on the line of defense as a result of they’re each versatile.

Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

Joshuah Bledsoe is a pleasant developmental depth piece who had some nice flashes in opposition to Alabama. He can play each as a free security and within the slot and will present good versatility to a protection that likes their defensive backs to be simply that. If he can develop, the 49ers may realistically substitute one in every of their two present safeties with potential contractual outs after 2021.

Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State

This younger man is freaky. Joshua Kaindoh is an elite explosive athlete who’s a former five-star recruit. The traits in his recreation are evident, however he wants quite a lot of seasoning if he’s going to contribute on the subsequent degree. Nevertheless, along with his athleticism, he ought to have the ability to contribute on particular groups. That’s an necessary asset to get within the later rounds.

Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida

That is felony. Trevon Grimes is a massively framed receiver who works effectively alongside the sideline and within the air. He possesses sturdy palms that safe contested passes and thru exhausting contact. He should be taught to assault blind spots higher and alter his tempo as a route runner to create separation higher.

Tedarrell Slaton, IDL, Florida

A number of the greatest worth within the draft comes with Day 3 inside defensive linemen. Slaton is a high-upside nostril sort out with Go-Go Gadget arms that act as sledgehammers when he lands them with accuracy. Though he’s a taller defensive sort out, he performs with surprisingly good pad degree and total leverage. He’ll have to develop into more proficient at diagnosing blocking schemes, however he’s a load within the center that might permit the linebackers to roam free.

