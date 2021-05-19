5.3 earthquake in Nepal

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the Richter scale in Nepal on Wednesday morning (May 19). The quake occurred 113 km northwest of the capital Kathmandu at around 5.30 am (Nepal time).

EMSC tweeted an official, “felt #earthquake (#bhuukmp) M5.3 attacked 113 km NW of # Kathmandu (# Nepal) 10 minutes ago.”

“The epicenter of the earthquake is located at Bhulbhule in Lamjung district, where it occurred at about 5:42 NPT. It has been recorded at magnitude 5.8, ”Dr. Lok Bijoy Adhikari, Chief Seismologist at the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

No casualties have been reported yet, detailed information is awaited.