5 Asian teams guaranteed to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Five teams from the Asian Football Confederation are already guaranteed participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar received an automatic pass as hosts before being joined by Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea after three rounds of AFC qualifying.

For the first time ever, the AFC can have six teams in the World Cup, depending on who wins the Inter-Confederation playoffs.

The United Arab Emirates and Australia – which have been members of the AFC since leaving the Oceania Football Confederation in 2006 – will meet in an Asian Confederation playoff in Doha on 7 June.

The winner of that match will then play Peru a week later for a place in Qatar 2022.

Which Asian teams are going to Qatar 2022?

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arab

South Korea

Queue

UAE or Australia?*

*If they win the Inter-Confederation playoff…