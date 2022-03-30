5 Asian teams guaranteed to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

5 Asian teams guaranteed to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Five teams from the Asian Football Confederation are already guaranteed participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar received an automatic pass as hosts before being joined by Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea after three rounds of AFC qualifying.

For the first time ever, the AFC can have six teams in the World Cup, depending on who wins the Inter-Confederation playoffs.


Read Full News