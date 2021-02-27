5 Best Predictions Against the Spread: FCS Spring Football Week 2

5 FCS games seem to be the best bets and best picks against going into week 2 of the spring football season?

Not to make any excuses before leaving, but if you choose to invest in the FCS spring season, do so, very Until there is more information to go lightly deep into the weather.

1) The teams are super-flaky right now – and for good reason. There is still that pesky global pandemic thing that teams are fighting just to get on the field. 2) Even in normal times FCS games are difficult, so a strange campaign in the odd February and 3…

Go for it. What else is there to do?

The same attitude and advice was given as soon as the 2020 FBS season began. Despite everything being closed and everything awkward, there are two ways to go – either like the underdog, because the lines are potentially closed, or walk through the skid and see what should happen when everything is normal. Basically, pick a philosophy and go with it.

With all this in mind, there are five games and lines this weekend that seem like the best plays of the bunch.

Click on each game for game previews and fearless predictions.

5. Furman in VMI

Queue: Decree-21

ATS PICK: Furman

Here is a preliminary theory that is being tested in this weird, weird FCS spring season, and it is hardly anything groundbreaking or novel.

Go with a team that has a little more experience.

Also, go with the team with more known parts. All the teams are still trying to put the pieces together and all of them are turning each other. Easy Call is a favorite with a fair spread with a game under his belt, and he is Furman.

It may not be a national title-good Paladins team, but it is the offense to take a big early lead and then control the game with RB Devin Wynn and grassroots attack. A 35–7 win over Western Carolina was easy, but it was also against a team that was probably going to be the worst at SoCon.

VMI is playing its first game of the year, and Reece Udinsky has the offense – and quarterback – to maintain it, but the attack will have to be more sluggish and sinking than high-octane firepower.

Seems that 2020 Mississippi State only worked when hey.

21 There will not be a breeze for decree, but it should get there slowly and steadily.

Miracle: South Dakota at Illinois State