5 best Rangers legends game moments as Gazza SCORES and Gio van Bronckhorst hits reducer on an old foe

The stars took to ibrox on Saturday afternoon to remember a Legends game.

Luis Figo, Kaka, Claude Mechele and many others were part of the World XI, tasked with taking on Rangers icons such as Barry Ferguson and current manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst.

And at the end of the first half there was a wave of joy when Shota Arveldez took the lead in the opening goal for the Light Blues.

But Captain Figo’s side came back with Carlos Marchena producing a beautiful finish to catch Neil Alexander before another Portuguese star Nuno Gomes.

Then came Quaresma’s goal before the moment the roof was raised – Paul Gascoigne struck late.







Overall it was an interesting affair but…