5 big income tax rule changes effective from today, 1 April 2022 | Personal Finance News

New Delhi: New fiscal, new rules! With the new fiscal year FY 22-23 kicking in today (April 01), new and reformed Income Tax rules will also kick in.

From April 1, several rules pertaining to personal taxation is going to change. Here’s looking at 5 major Income Tax rules changing from the new fiscal.

30 percent tax on virtual digital assets

Income from transactions in virtual digital assets will attract a tax of 30 percent From April 1. (Also read: Crypto Tax: How to report it while filing ITR, what will be taxed and what not?)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in February said, “There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets. The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific…