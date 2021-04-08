5 deodorant mistakes that you have been making all this while – Times of India » todayssnews

Did you know that the best time to apply deodorant for it to work effectively is at night? We all have been knowingly or unknowingly making some deodorant mistakes all this while and in order to make it work the way it should, you need to follow these dos and don’ts.

Apply generously

Sometimes just one layer of deodorant or antiperspirant doesn’t help. You need to cover your sweat ducts properly. Therefore you need to apply this generously around your underarm before you step out for a meeting or on a date to save you from that embarrassment.

You have only been using underneath your underarms

Did you know that you can also apply your deodorant behind your knees or your inner things to prevent chaffing.

Putting deodorant on immediately after shaving

A lot of us have this habit of applying deodorant soon after we have trimmed or shaved our underarm. This leads to irritation and itching and in worse cases even skin infection. Thereby it is best advised to wait for a while after you shave and then apply any type of antiperspirant or deodorant.

Change your deodorant on a regular basis

Your sweat glands get adaptive to the same deodorant that you have been applying for years. It is necessary to change it once in a while for it to function properly and save you from extra sweating.

Apply deodorant at night

It is better to apply deodorant at night, before bed, when your body is less likely to sweat.