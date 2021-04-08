5 deodorant mistakes that you have been making all this while – Times of India » todayssnews

Apply generously
Sometimes just one layer of deodorant or antiperspirant doesn’t help. You need to cover your sweat ducts properly. Therefore you need to apply this generously around your underarm before you step out for a meeting or on a date to save you from that embarrassment.
You have only been using underneath your underarms
Did you know that you can also apply your deodorant behind your knees or your inner things to prevent chaffing.
Putting deodorant on immediately after shaving
A lot of us have this habit of applying deodorant soon after we have trimmed or shaved our underarm. This leads to irritation and itching and in worse cases even skin infection. Thereby it is best advised to wait for a while after you shave and then apply any type of antiperspirant or deodorant.
Change your deodorant on a regular basis
Your sweat glands get adaptive to the same deodorant that you have been applying for years. It is necessary to change it once in a while for it to function properly and save you from extra sweating.
Apply deodorant at night
It is better to apply deodorant at night, before bed, when your body is less likely to sweat.